Ariana Grande celebrates boyfriend Dalton Gomez's birthday with sweet Instagram post

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ariana Grande is celebrating her boyfriend Dalton Gomez’s birthday today.

The singer paid tribute to her new beau by posting a series of photos and videos of the two on Instagram with the message, “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days 🙂 i love u.”

In one of the clips, we see Dalton snuggling Ariana and kissing her cheek as the classic tune “L-O-V-E” plays. In another, we see him trying to do an impression of John Wayne during a game of Heads Up. Ariana ends the Instagram slideshow with a meme of hilariously face-swapped photos of the two and the caption “this is how arianas and daltons kids could look like.”

Ariana and Dalton, a Los Angeles-based realtor, have reportedly been dating since January, but Ariana confirmed the relationship publicly in May when the two appeared together in the “Stuck With U” video.

Dalton also made a cameo in the Instagram “weather report” video Ariana made with Lady Gaga to promote their single, “Rain on Me.” And on Ariana’s own birthday in June, she posted a photo of her cuddling poolside with him.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.