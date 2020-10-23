Ariana Grande confirms new album is coming October 30

Dave Meyers

As her fans predicted, Ariana Grande will release her new album, Positions, on October 30.

On Twitter, she wrote, “positions the single out now. positions my 6th album out friday the 30th.”

Positions is the follow-up to 2019’s thank u, next. Since then, she’s put out a number of collaborations, including songs with Social House, Victoria Monét, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, plus the soundtrack of Charlie’s Angels.

Meanwhile, Billboard has helpfully compiled a list of all the cameo appearances in Ari’s new video for “Positions,” in which she imagines herself as president of the U.S. In addition to her mom, Joan Grande, you can also spot Victoria Monét and Ariana’s other musical collaborators Tayla Parx, Nija and Misha Lambert, as well as her friend Tyler Ford.

Ariana’s dogs also make appearances, starting with Toulouse, whose photo is shown framed on the wall behind her during the cabinet meeting scene. At the end of the clip, Ari’s taking all her pooches, including Toulouse, for a walk on the White House grounds.

