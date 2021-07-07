Ariana Grande debuts “safety net” for VEVO Official Live Performances Series

Courtesy of Vevo

Ariana Grande has released a live performance video of her Positions track “safety net,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

It’s the second video as part of Ariana’s VEVO Official Live Performance Series, which she launched last month with a video for “pov.”

The “safety net” clip features the same stage design as the “pov” performance, with Ari singing the track in a garden made up of fake flowers and grass. The camera starts from above and swoops down as she starts to sing. Ty Dolla joins her starting with the second verse.

“For a singer, being able to set a mood is like being able to cast a spell,” reads the video description from Vevo. “Time and again Ariana Grande has proven she’s one of those vocalists who can architect an aura, and this performance of ‘safety net’ is a great example of the way she controls the emotional climate of a song.”

“Stay tuned, more coming,” Vevo promises.

