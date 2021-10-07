Ariana Grande granted 5-year restraining order against obsessed fan

Dave Meyers

Ariana Grande has been granted a five-year restraining order against the man who showed up at her Hollywood Hills home last month and allegedly threatened her security personnel with a large knife.

Legal documents obtained by The Blast show a judge ordered the fan, previously identified as 23-year-old Aharon Brown, to stay away from the “Positions” singer and her loved ones.

Ariana submitted a statement to a Los Angeles court and expressed that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.” She requested the court grant them a protection order, adding that she fears Brown “will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family” without one in place.

The restraining order will remain in effect until October 5, 2026.

Ariana previously detailed the incident that precipitated in Brown’s arrest. According to her statement to police, obtained by TMZ, she said, “I am informed that his visits were sporadic at first, but that in the last approximately two to three weeks, (He) has come to my home nearly every day, and sometimes multiple times a day… [A]t approximately 10:20 p.m., while I was home, (he) was again observed near my home. I am informed that he became combative when asked to leave and displayed a large hunting knife.”

During that encounter, Ariana claims Brown threatened to kill her and her security team.

It was previously reported that Brown was arrested following the September incident and was charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats. TMZ reports that Brown is still in custody.

