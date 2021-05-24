Ariana Grande honors victims of Manchester Bombing on tragedy’s 4th anniversary

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

It’s been four years since a suicide bomber targeted Ariana Grande‘s concert at Manchester Arena, killing 23 and injuring over 800. Over half the victims were children.

The Grammy winner marked the attack’s anniversary on Saturday, letting fans know she is still grieving the tragedy.

Taking to her Instagram over the weekend, Ariana shared a video of the sun and wrote, “Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round, I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one.”

“Please know that I am thinking of you today,” the “POV” artist continued, adding a white heart emoji. “Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

Ariana shared the same message to her Instagram stories and listed all the names of those who lost their lives in the attack, during which the bomber detonated a homemade device as the audience was streaming out of her concert.

Following the May 22, 2017 attack, Ariana partnered with the Red Cross to organize the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which welcomed performances from Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and countless others. The benefit raised nearly $10 million for the families affected by the senseless tragedy.

The singer has continued to mark every May 22 since.

The “thank u, next” singer has remained open about how the bombing impacted her, revealing in an August 2019 interview with Vogue that she’d received treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

PTSD is a mental disorder that can develop after someone is exposed to traumatic events, such as war or threats on their person, says Mayo Clinic.

