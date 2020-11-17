Ariana Grande is a scientist, a robot and a sex kitten in new video for "34+35"

Dave Meyers

Ariana Grande‘s song “34+35” is all about sex, but the newly released video for the raunchy track takes a slightly different approach to the topic.

In the clip, Ariana, dressed in a white lab coat, is leading a team of male and female scientists who are attempting to animate a female robot, who’s also played by Ariana. That’s intercut with scenes of Ariana singing in a white room, with huge black polka-dots projected on the walls and floor.

Scientist Ariana and the team attempt to bring the robot to life and after some failures, their efforts finally pay off, as Robot Ariana opens her eyes and stretches her arms.

But then, Robot Ariana blasts Scientist Ariana and her team with lightning bolts, and they’re all immediately transformed into a parody of what a “sexy” woman should look like. All of them — including the male lab technician — are suddenly sporting retro 1950s-style bouffants hairdos, pink nighties trimmed with marabou feathers, plus pink gloves and sexy high heels, and begin tottering around like glamour dolls.

After the video is over, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the director guiding Ariana and the rest of the cast through the scene in which they’re transformed.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.