Ariana Grande is teaming up with Mariah Carey for “yes, and?” remix

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey have collaborated before, on the holiday song “Oh Santa!” But now they’re teaming up for a remix of Ari’s recent #1 hit, “yes, and?”

“i cannot believe the words i am typing …… Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!” Ari wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of the two of them together.

“there truly are no words that suffice,” she continues. “thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally !!!!!!!”

You can preorder the collaboration now.

When Ariana first came onto the scene, she was often compared to Mariah for her vocal abilities. Last December, she joined Mariah and Jennifer Hudson onstage at New York’s Madison Square Garden to perform “Oh Santa!” live.

