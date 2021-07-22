Ariana Grande performs “positions” in final installment of VEVO Official Live Performance series

Courtesy of Vevo

Ariana Grande has released the final installment of her VEVO Official Live Performance series.

The last video features her performance of “positions,” the title track off her latest album. It begins with Ari, clad in a pink bejeweled halter top and skirt matching set, seated at a looping machine on the flower-covered set. She loops her vocals and layers harmonies before launching into the song.

“this series of Positions performances has been such a creative dream come true for me,” Ariana wrote on Instagram ahead of the video’s release. “thank you so much to @vevo and to everybody who contributed their time and energies and talent to these performances. it quite literally takes a village to create something so special so i wanted to acknowledge and say thank you so much to everybody who gave their time and brought so much life to this music.”

“it was such a privilege and gift to me,” she continued. “also, thank you so much to the incredible @tydollasign and @theweeknd for joining us ! it’s as always such an honor and pleasure.”

“Positions” follows Ariana’s previous Vevo Official Live Performance videos of “pov,” “safety net” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “my hair,” “34+35” and “off the table” featuring The Weeknd.

