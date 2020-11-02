Ariana Grande "Positions" herself at number one on the 'Billboard' Hot 100

Republic Records

Ariana Grande‘s found herself in a great position, as her latest single, “Positions,” blasts into the Billboard Hot 100 at number one.

This is Ari’s fifth number-one hit, and her fifth single to debut at number one: She’s the first artist in history ever to have that many number-one debuts on this chart. The closest any other artist has ever come is three: Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Drake and Travis Scott have all done that.

Ari’s five number-ones are “Positions,” “Thank U Next,” “7 Rings,” “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga, and “Stuck with U,” with Justin Bieber.

Ariana has now also become the first artist with three number-one debuts in a single year: “Positions,” “Rain on Me” and “Stuck With U” all came out in 2020.

Meanwhile, debuting at number two on the chart is a song called “Forever After All,” by country superstar Luke Combs. The last time there were simultaneous #1 and #2 debuts on the Hot 100 was 2015, with Adele‘s “Hello” at number one and Justin‘s “Sorry” at number two.

Next week we’ll find out whether Ariana’s new album, also called Positions, matches its title track with a number-one debut on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.