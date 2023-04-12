Ariana Grande responds to fans’ body-shaming: “I think we should be gentler”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

When photos of Ariana Grande out on the town in London surfaced a few days ago, some fans began commenting that the singer and Wicked film star looked unhealthily skinny. Evidently, the comments bothered Ariana so much that she took to TikTok on Tuesday to reassure fans that she’s fine — and also to take them to task for body-shaming her.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it,” she said in a video. “But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be … paid such close attention to.”

She continued, “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is … we should really work towards not doing that as much.”

Ariana then explained, “The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it,” she continued.

The singer then made three points: First, “Healthy can look different,” and second, “You never know what someone is going through.”

Finally, Ari noted, “I just wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that … I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through.”

She signed off by wishing fans “a very beautiful day.”

