Ariana Grande scoops up Cameron Diaz’s old home

Ariana Grande has added a new piece of real estate to her collection. She paid $4.9 million to snatch up Cameron Diaz‘s spare Hollywood Hills mansion in what appears to be an off-market deal.

Housing tracker Dirt reports the cul-de-sac property offers sweet views of Los Angeles’ famed Sunset Strip, as well as privacy and security offerings fit for a Hollywood A-lister. The home is protected by a big gate, and is surrounded by hedges and trees to prevent wandering eyes from peeking in.

Ari also won’t have to deal with neighbors, as Diaz also owns the house next door, but the Something About Mary actress hasn’t lived on the premises in over two decades.

Not much else is known about the home because it never hit the market, but the outlet found the home was built in 1950, is roughly 1,800 square feet and it sits upon a half-acre lot. Diaz acquired the property in 2004 after paying $1.8 million for it and used it as a “buffer” property.

The actress intended to demolish Ariana’s new home in 2009 to construct a much larger residence, but things never progressed passed the planning stage. In 2018, Diaz updated the home with a new roof and windows. She also made the kitchen bigger, added a powder room and updated the residence’s two bathrooms.

The outlet notes the property does not offer a pool, but the half-acre lot provides plenty of space for Ariana to install one should she choose.

The singer owns several other properties, including a $9 million mansion in the area. She also owns Ellen DeGeneres‘ old estate in Montecito, California.

