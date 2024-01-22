Ariana Grande scores sixth #1 debut on Hot 100 with “yes, and?”

Republic Records

Ariana has made a Grande return to the Billboard Hot 100 with her new single, “yes, and?”

The track debuted at #1 on the chart, scoring Ariana her eighth chart-topper and her sixth to debut in the top spot. She and Taylor Swift are now tied for the most #1 debuts among female artists. This is Ariana’s first solo #1 hit since “Positions” back in 2020.

“Yes, and?” is the first single from Ariana’s seventh studio album, eternal sunshine, which is coming out March 8. Ari co-produced the song, and it represents her first chart-topper as a producer. But her co-writer and co-producer Max Martin has notched an even bigger milestone: He now passes The Beatles producer George Martin as the producer of the most #1 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 with 24.

And speaking of The Beatles, thanks to “yes, and?” Martin is now tied with John Lennon for the title of having written the second-most #1 hits. Lennon’s Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney currently holds the all-time record, having written 32.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.