Ariana Grande shares behind-the-scenes snaps from ‘Wicked’ filming

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

﻿Ariana Grande﻿ updated her social media bio to say she’s “currently somewhere over the rainbow” and shared a collage of photos showing just how much fun she’s having filming the Wicked movies.

Ariana has been cast to play Glinda the Good Witch to Tony Award winner ﻿Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba, the eventual Wicked Witch of the West. Taking to Instagram Sunday, Ari shared a new carousel of snaps and titled them, “up to (no) good.”

Photos include Ari showing off her blond hair and hanging out with Erivo. Images show them walking arm-in-arm and riding in a car together. A few snaps also appear to show how they’re honoring their characters, such as a close-up shot of Erivo’s Elphaba-inspired manicure.

Ariana also shared a few extra photos to her Instagram Story, such as her and Erivo bonding with Michelle Yeoh, who has been cast as Madame Morrible. The photos were originally shared by director Jon Chu, who revealed he, Erivo and Ariana attended a party thrown in the new Oscar winner’s honor.

When sharing snaps of the party to her Instagram Story, Ariana wrote, “We love you so much it hurts.”

The first Wicked movie is slated to premiere in theaters on November 27, 2024.

