Ariana Grande shares gorgeous photos of her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande’s wedding to Dalton Gomez was a super-private affair, but now she’s giving the public a glimpse into her special day.

The 27-year-old singer shared a series of gorgeous photos from the May 15 nuptials with Vogue magazine on Wednesday.

In addition to photos of the happy couple smooching, we get our first look at Ari’s dress — a custom Vera Wang silk white column gown with a sculpted neckline and a draped low back. The dress was accessorized with a shoulder-length pleated bubble veil with a bow on top, inspired by Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. Ari ditched her signature ponytail for a half-up look with soft curls.

Her jewelry held special significance, according to Vogue. She wore pearl and diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings, with one upside down as a nod to her Sweetener era aesthetic. Dalton wore a Tom Ford suit.

The two said their vows in front of fewer than 20 guests at their Montecito, California home, which was decorated with flowers hanging from the ceiling. Ariana’s mom, Joan Grande, and her dad, Ed Butera, gave her away.

Ari and Dalton started dating in January 2020 and got engaged in December.

