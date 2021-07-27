Ariana Grande sings around the campfire in new ‘The Voice’ promo

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As previously teased by Ariana Grande, the new promo for season 21 of The Voice has arrived.

The clip introduces Ari as the newest The Voice coach as she floats down on a crescent moon to join Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend around a campfire.

The coaches tell Ariana about their camping tradition, which requires the new coach to sing a song. She obliges, launching into a magical rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted.” The other coaches can’t help but sing backup — even the forest animals are mesmerized. Host Carson Daly even makes an appearance as a park ranger with a singing grizzly bear behind him.

“This is gonna be an amazing season,” Blake says, as Ariana winks at the camera.

Season 21 of The Voice debuts September 20 on NBC.

