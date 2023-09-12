Ariana Grande stopped getting Botox and fillers at age 25: “Beauty was about hiding for me”

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Ariana Grande is only 30 years old, but she says until she gave it up about five years ago — when she was 24 or 25 — she used “a ton of lip fillers and Botox.”

In a Beauty Secrets video for Vogue, Ariana does her makeup while discussing her thoughts on beauty. She says because she started her career so young, she’s had years of hearing people comment on her appearance, which made her insecure.

Therefore, she says, “I, over the years, used makeup as a disguise, or as something to hide behind … but I think as I get older, I don’t love that being the intention behind it anymore. I think of it as self-expression now and accentuating what is here.”

“Full transparency: As a beauty person … I’ve had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox,” she reveals. “I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so … too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?”

“For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it’s not, since I stopped getting fillers and Botox,” she continues. “And maybe I’ll start again with it … but I know for me, I was just like, ‘I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more.’”

However, she doesn’t rule out getting “a face-lift in 10 years.”

Also in the video, Ariana reveals the “best moment of my makeup career so far” was RuPaul telling her she’d created “the perfect chocolate brown eye pencil” with her r.e.m. beauty line.

Ariana recalls, “I was like, ‘I can and will die now.'”

