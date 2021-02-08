Ariana Grande switches "Positions"…with herself

Ariana Grande is switching “Positions” on the Billboard charts…with herself.

Her song “Positions” was number-one on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, but it’s just been knocked off the top spot by another one her hits, “34+35.” According to Billboard, she’s the first artist to replace herself at number one without any other acts being involved.

Four other acts did it previously, but there were other artists involved, like when Halsey‘s “Without You” was replaced by “Eastside” by Halsey, Benny Blanco and Khalid, and when Mariah Carey‘s “Fantasy” was replaced by Mariah & Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.”

“Positions” lasted seven weeks at number one — the longest streak for a song by a solo female artist since Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble,” back in 2013.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.