Ariana Grande teases "34 + 35 Remix" with two top-secret artists

Republic Records

Ariana Grande is teasing a new remix of “34 + 35,” featuring two mystery guests.

The singer posted a quick video clip to social media Wednesday of a TV screen with the silhouettes of three women. With Ariana presumably the middle figure, the two on either side have question marks on them.

On her Instagram Stories, Ariana posted a countdown to the remix, revealing it drops on Friday. The song is available to pre-save now. While it’s not clear who will be joining her on the track, a popular fan guess was Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj.

“34 + 35” was one of the most buzzed-about tracks off Ari’s last album, positions, thanks to its sexually suggestive subject matter. Do the math.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.