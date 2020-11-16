Ariana Grande teases "34+35" music video as 'Positions' remains #1 for second week

Republic Records

Ariana Grande‘s album Positions isn’t changing positions when it comes to its place on the charts.

For the second week in a row, the singer’s sixth studio album has topped the Billboard 200 albums chart. The accomplishment makes this her fifth chart-topping album and second to remain in the number one spot for at least two weeks. Her first was thank you, next.

Acknowledging the milestone, Grande reposted the news in an Instagram Story on Sunday and added a white heart along side a “thank u.”

Grande, 27, dropped Positions on October 30 after releasing the lead single of the same name one week earlier. Now, two weeks after the release, she’s gearing up to release the visuals for her second single.

On Saturday, November 14, the pop star teased the music video for her sensual record “34+35.”

In the clip shared to Instagram, Grande struts across a high tech lab in a long white lab coat and chunky white high heels as she makes notes on the clipboard in her hands. The video then shows other women hard at work in the lab, before cutting back to Grande who dramatically presses a little red button.

Just as she hits the button, the message, “Ariana Grande ’35+34′ Coming soon to a screen near you,” flashes on the screen before the post ends.