Ariana Grande unveils her Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, slams “disgraceful” legislation

Ariana Grande is fed up with what she says are “disgraceful bills” targeting transgender youth. To mark International Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, the singer unveiled a new initiative aimed at helping those who would be impacted by such legislation.

Called the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, Ariana announced, “Please join me in donating to this fund i’ve created with @pledge.to to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

“Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights,” she continued. “This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

Ariana explained, “All funds will be split evenly between benefiting organizations… I will be matching all funds raised up to $1,500,000.”

Among the programs her initiative will fund are Gendernexus, House of Tulip, Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, JASMYN, and organizations centered in Florida, Iowa, Arizona, Tennessee, Texas and other states that have put forth anti-LGBT legislation.

The “Positions” singer has raised close to $100,000 as of Thursday afternoon, with more donations coming in every minute. Those interested in donating to Ariana’s cause can do so by visiting pledge.to/protect-defend-trans-youth-fund.

The news comes as Oklahoma and Arizona both signed laws banning transgender youth from participating in school sports that align with their gender identity. Other states imposing similar bans include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

