Ariana Grande's "34+35" remix video featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat coming Friday

Just in time to spice up your Valentine’s Day, Ariana Grande is dropping the music video for the “34+35” remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday.

Ari, who began teasing the video last week, posted a sultry photo on Instagram Tuesday featuring her wearing a lace bodysuit while reclining on a staircase. In the caption, she revealed the remix video is coming February 12, and a positions deluxe album is arriving February 19. The deluxe album will feature the remix, as well as four new mystery tracks.

Megan Thee Stallion teased the video on her own Instagram as well, posting some sneak peek photos from the shoot.

By Andrea Tuccillo

