Ariana Grande's new album shows she's "made another evolution," says Tayla Parx

One of Ariana Grande‘s main collaborators is current working with Ari on her next album, and says the Grammy-winning singer’s new music is some next-level stuff.

Speaking to Insider, Tayla Parx, who co-wrote five songs on Ariana’s last album, Thank U, Next, says, “The Thank U, Next crew did get back together over quarantine — after, like, five COVID tests, literally. We just kind of let it happen naturally, same way as the last album.”

Asked for details about the new project, Tayla said, “I think she has to tell you more about [the album] herself, but I can tell you she’s made, yet again, another evolution.”

“We’re just going to get to know her even more this time around, which I’m really excited for the world to see,” Tayla added. “I’m excited for her to tell [the public] just more about where her head was at with this project, because it truly is incredible, honestly, and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Earlier this month, Ariana shared a snippet of music on her socials and captioned it, “brb,” but that’s all we’ve gotten from her so far. While we wait, we’ve got her hit duet with Lady Gaga, “Rain on Me,” to listen to, as well as her duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U.”

By Andrea Dresdale

