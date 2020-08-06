Ariana Grande's new perfume, coming this month, is called 'R.E.M.'

In her Instagram Story, Ariana posted a photo of the fragrance bottle, revealing that it’s called R.E.M., after the song of the same name from her album Sweetener. The box the bottle comes in includes a comic book version of the intergalactic space warrior that Ari played in the 2014 video for her hit with Zedd, “Break Free.”

“In my dreams…i’m always the version of myself I was in break free tbh…REM…coming this month @ultabeauty :),” Ariana captioned one of the images. “I always wanted to spend more time as this character/in this world…so maybe that’s just what i’ll do…so much to look forward to.”

When teasing the new fragrance, Ariana described it as “seductive n sweet …. dreamy” and said she’s been wearing it herself every day since March. When asked to sum up the perfume using emojis, she tweeted some cloud emojis along with the bed, thought bubble, water gun, Saturn and UFO emojis.

R.E.M. joins Ariana’s other perfumes, which include Thank U, Next, Moonlight, Ari, Frankie, Sweet Like Candy, and Cloud.

In other Ariana news, she posted a series of photos and videos from a vacation she and her boyfriend Dalton Gomez recently enjoyed. According to Hollywood Life, they went to Canyon Point, Utah and stayed at the Amangiri resort there.

By Andrea Dresdale

