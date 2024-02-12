As fans complain about his absence, Justin Bieber praises Usher’s halftime show

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

While many fans were upset that Justin Bieber didn’t perform as part of Usher‘s halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday, he was in the stands, and took to Instagram Monday to salute his longtime friend and mentor.

“LOVE YOU MY BROTHER,” Justin wrote next to a photo of Usher onstage. “NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE ‘A’ TO THE WORLD, ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY.”

Fans responded by voicing their anger and disappointment that Justin wasn’t one of the guest performers, which include Alicia Keys, Ludacris and will.i.am, to sing his Usher collab “Somebody to Love.”

“Don’t pretend like we weren’t waiting for you to be on that stage,” one wrote. “Everyone definitely had their fingers crossed for a Justin appearance,” added another.

“The whole night I was waiting for ‘I JUST NEED SOMEBODY TO LOOOOOOOVE’ and I didn’t have nobody to love,” one fan commented.

“I don’t know what the bigger L was, the niners losing or you not showing up on that damn stage,” another complained.

But Justin did perform in Las Vegas on Sunday, it turns out — he just didn’t do it onstage. He shared a fan’s video of him playing drums at the Vegas club Delilah after the game. The club posted more video of the performance.

