Ashe teams with FINNEAS for new duet "'Till Forever Falls Apart"

“Moral of the Story” singer Ashe has released a new duet with her friend and collaborator FINNEAS.

FINNEAS executive-produced Ashe’s EP Moral of the Story Chapters 1 & 2, and his sister Billie Eilish actually contributed an uncredited lyric to the title track as well. Now, Ashe and FINNEAS have released “Till Forever Falls Apart,” and will perform it together on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 3.

“‘Till Forever Falls Apart’ is one of my favorite songs with one of my favorite people,” Ashe says in a statement. “If I’ve learned anything from ‘Moral of the Story,’” it’s that accepting the hard truth is strangely comforting. This song, while sounding like the most romantic song I’ve ever written, is about acceptance as well.”

“The lyrics, ‘I’m gonna love you knowing we don’t have forever’ is about how it’s more important to have had the chance to love than to stay in love,” Ashe continues. “FINNEAS is one of the most talented people I know and it’s fitting to release this song with someone I love so much. I’m lucky to know him and I hope to never know a life without him in it.”

FINNEAS adds, “Ashe to me, is a timeless artist. Her music will be as relevant and important 30 years from now as it is today. Making music with her has always been an extension of our friendship and I could not love this song more.”

The song comes with a video that features Ashe and FINNEAS each dancing separately, and then coming together for a passionate routine in the middle of the California desert.

Ashe previously teamed with a famous male artist — Niall Horan — for a duet version of “Moral of the Story.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

