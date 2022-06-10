At Britney Spears’ wedding, Madonna kisses the bride, sings “Vogue” with guests

KMazur/WireImage

Britney Spears‘ wedding Thursday was quite the throwback moment for one of the guests: Britney’s pal Madonna.

As People reports, during the event at Britney’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, Britney and Madonna recreated their famous 2003 smooch at the MTV Video Music Awards, which scandalized the nation at the time. People has the photo, which seems to have been taken at the reception: it shows Britney, in a tight red Versace dress, smooching Madonna, who’s wearing a multicolored wrap dress.

But that wasn’t the only nostalgic moment at the wedding: Page Six has video of Britney and wedding guests Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore attempting to perform Madonna’s hit “Vogue” while Madonna stands with them, reciting the lyrics.

The women awkwardly stand together as they chant, “Fellas that were in the mood / Don’t just stand there, let’s get to it / Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it / Vogue.”

Britney and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Britney’s home nine months after announcing their engagement. Ahead of the ceremony, Britney’s first husband, Jason Alexander, allegedly tried to crash the wedding; police ended up arresting him for an out-of-county warrant.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.