Ava Max & Demi Lovato performing at Pepsi Unmute Your Voice concert Thursday & Friday

You can catch performances from Ava Max and Demi Lovato at a streaming concert later this week that will urge fans to vote in the November 3 election.

Pepsi Unmute Your Voice will stream on Triller Thursday and Friday starting at 8 p.m. ET both days. In addition to Ava and Demi, Chance the Rapper, “Roses” artist Saint Jhn and Chloe X Halle will also perform, as will country star Brett Young.

Not all artists will be performing on all days, apparently. Ava’s tweet announcing the event said, “Something special’s coming this Thursday, 10/8 at 8pm EST!!,” while Demi tweeted, “This election is SO important to me so get registered to vote with @RockTheVote and join me on 10/9 at 8pm EST on #Triller!!”

Pepsi explains the name of the concert on the Triller website: “Talking without voting is like speaking on mute. Unmute your future.”

I’m joining @triller & @pepsi for their #PepsiUnmuteYourVoice concert💗💗💗 This election is SO important me to so get registered to vote with @RockTheVote and join me on 10/9 at 8pm EST on #Triller!! #ad 💘 https://t.co/ZQZ357jYiu pic.twitter.com/A8h8eNNHAW — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 7, 2020





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.