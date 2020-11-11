Ava Max, Lauv, Clean Bandit & more take part in all-star British charity version of Oasis song

Decca Records

Ava Max and Lauv are just two of the artists taking part in the recording of a charity single to support the BBC’s annual Children in Need Appeal.

The song, due out on Friday, is a cover version of “Stop Crying Your Heart Out,” a 2002 track by the superstar British rock band Oasis. The money raised by the single will help support disadvantaged kids and young people across the U.K.

The other singers on the track include Cher, Bryan Adams, Spice Girl Mel C, Kylie Minogue, Lenny Kravitz, Jay Sean, Robbie Williams and more.



On Twitter, Ava wrote she was “grateful to be a part of” the single.

Bryan Adams said in a statement, “It is an honor to sing on the Children in Need single. Let’s all help make it into a big smash record to help the kids.”

Cher added, “I felt very emotional recording this song; it was very important to me.”

Lenny Kravitz noted, “We are living in a time when children need all the support they can get…I hope this song reminds everyone that we are all in this together and we can make a difference.”

By Andrea Dresdale

