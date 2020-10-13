Ava Max planning deluxe edition of 'Heaven & Hell': "There will be no shortage of music"

Charlotte Rutherford

Ava Max‘s long-awaited debut album Heaven & Hell just came out last month, but it appears she’s already got new music on the way — in the form of a deluxe edition.

While speaking to MTV, Ava was asked what she’s excited about that’s coming up in 2020. The “Kings & Queens” singer said, “I am excited for the holidays. Is that weird? I’m excited to spend time with my family, roast some marshmallows by the fire, eat some chestnuts…chestnuts are one of my favorite foods…it’s an Albanian thing.”

She then goes on to say, “I’m also excited because I’m finishing the deluxe [edition of Heaven & Hell], and I’m really, really excited for everyone to hear these records as well. It’s just a lot of music. I promise you guys there will be no shortage of music.”

No word on when the deluxe will drop, but we have to assume it’ll be before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, on October 2, Ava hit a billion streams of “Sweet But Psycho” on Spotify. She tells MTV that the streaming platform would be sending her a plaque, but she plans to literally hang it where the sun doesn’t shine.

“Probably over my shoes in my closet,” she reveals. “I don’t like to show off like that. I wouldn’t put it where people would see. It’s only for me privately, because I feel so awkward showing off my plaques.”

“My mom has them in her hallway in her house. Then every time I go, I’m like, that’s so awkward. I don’t know…I talk about myself all day long in interviews. I don’t want to talk about myself when my friends come over,” she continues. “Oh, no. I don’t want to see my face anywhere in my house.”

By Andrea Dresdale

