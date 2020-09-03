Ava Max reveals track listing for 'Heaven & Hell,' releases new song

Atlantic Records

Ava Max has finally revealed the track listing for her highly anticipated debut album Heaven & Hell and, as predicted, it’s got a “Heaven” side and a “Hell” side — with some “Purgatory” thrown in for good measure.

“Side A — Heaven” features Ava’s current single, “Kings & Queens,” plus a bunch of new songs we haven’t heard yet, including “OMG What’s Happening,” which she just released today.

“Purgatory” includes just one song — “Torn,” which came out in August of 2019.

“Side B — Hell” features the previously released tracks “Salt,” “So Am I” and “Who’s Laughing Now,” plus Ava’s breakthrough smash “Sweet but Psycho,” as well as a few new tracks.

Here’s the full track list for Heaven & Hell, due out September 18:

Side A — Heaven

“H.E.A.V.E.N”

“Kings & Queens”

“Naked”

“Tattoo”

“OMG What’s Happening”

“Call Me Tonight”

“Born to the Night”

Purgatory

“Torn”

Side B — Hell

“Take You to Hell”

“Who’s Laughing Now”

“Belladonna”

“Rumors”

“So Am I”

“Salt”

“Sweet but Psycho”

The tracklist I have been so patiently waiting to tell u 😭🖤 So excited for u to hear the rest of these songs! #OMGWhatsHappening OUT NOW ✨#HeavenAndHell #September18th pic.twitter.com/ph8z7Imo1H — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) September 3, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.