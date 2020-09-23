Ava Max, Ryan Tedder, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe & Usher to perform on 'AGT' finale tonight

Chris Haston/NBC

Ava Max, Usher and OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder are among the musicians who’ll be performing during tonight’s season 15 finale of America’s Got Talent.

Also taking the stage for the reality competition’s big finish: The Voice coach Blake Shelton, alt-rocker Bishop Briggs, YouTube star David Dobrik and real-life couple JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, who’ll likely perform their hit duet “If the World Was Ending.”

The America’s Got Talent finale airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with the winner being crowned at the conclusion.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.