Ava Max teases title track of upcoming album ‘Maybe You’re the Problem’

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

Ava Max is getting ready for her new music era, and she took to Instagram on Monday to tease the title track of her forthcoming album, Maybe You’re the Problem.

The “Motto” hitmaker shared an acoustic video of her playing piano and singing into a microphone. The lyrics go, “But with you/ It’s always my fault/ And your short fuse/ Just like a time bomb/ And I think you should take a second just to look at your reflection, baby/ Maybe you’re the problem/ Okay, you/ You say you’re battered/ Your point of view/ Got it all backwards/ You should take a little finger and point it in the mirror, baby/ Maybe you’re the problem.”

It’s unknown when the ballad will drop, but the song is a departure from the upbeat, electrically charged works we’ve come to expect from Ava.

She previously told Billboard ﻿that her forthcoming album documents “the hardest year of my life.” While Ava insisted that it will still contain “anthemic and pop” tracks, she also noted, “I think it’s a little different. It’s more personal and I hope the fans [like it].”

She went on to tease, “This music will say a lot,” and added that a new single will be on the way shortly.

“I’ve never written anything so personal and it’s probably some of the best music I’ve ever written,” Ava said about the project.

“I feel like a piece of my heart is coming out and I’m super nervous about it,” she added, but did not reveal a release date. She did hint, however, that the studio effort will contain some more music collaborations.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.