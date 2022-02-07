Avril Lavigne forced to postpone LOVE SUX European tour: “It really breaks my heart to have to do this”

Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne is the latest musician to pull the plug on an upcoming European tour. Taking to social media on Monday, the “Love It When You Hate Me” singer announced that she was forced to postpone her upcoming LOVE SUX tour because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my UK and European dates. I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023,” Avril said. “Due to on-going issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen.”

She continued, “It’s not an easy decision, but it’s one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment.”

The tour was to promote Avril’s upcoming album, LOVE SUX, which is due out February 25.

“It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait,” Avril promised, saying her rescheduled dates will now take place between April and May of 2023. She assured those who had purchased tickets for the old dates will be able to use them for the 2023 tour.

Avril has since updated her official website so ticket holders can learn more about the postponement.

Avril now joins a growing number of artists who were forced to push back their European tours, such as Shawn Mendes﻿, ﻿Måneskin, Aerosmith and others.

