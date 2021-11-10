Avril Lavigne is back and rocking out with new single “Bite Me”

DTA Records/Elektra Music Group

Avril Lavigne, rocker, has returned.

The Canadian singer has dropped her new single, “Bite Me,” her first release on Travis Barker‘s DTA Records. She’ll give the song it’s late-night TV debut tonight on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On the punk/pop track, Avril comes out swinging, dropping F-bombs and singing, “You should’ve known better, better to f*** with someone like me/ Hey you, forever and ever you’re gonna wish I was your wifey/ Should’ve held on, should’ve treated me right/ I gave you one chance, you don’t get it twice/ Hey you, we’ll be together never, so baby, you can bite me.”

Avril announced recently that she’d signed to the Blink-182 drummer’s label. In a statement, she notes that the first time that she and Barker worked together was 15 years ago, on her album The Best Damn Thing.

“I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today,” she says. “We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label, DTA felt like the perfect home for me and my new music.”

Avril continues, “Travis understands my vision as a musician, my creative process as an artist, and my goals at this stage of my career. I am excited to be dropping ‘Bite Me.’ It’s an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”

Barker, meanwhile, calls Avril is “a true bada** and an icon as a performer, songwriter, and presence,” adding, “I can’t wait for everybody to experience the incredible music she’s about to drop.”

The video for “Bite Me” will premiere soon.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.