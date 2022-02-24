Avril Lavigne says she swore off love after a bad breakup: “I was like, ‘I need a break from men'”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety

Avril Lavigne swore off men in 2020 after a painful breakup — but she said life had other plans.

Speaking with People, the “Bite Me” singer recalled, “I was like, ‘I need a break from men,'” and committed to the solo life. “I was getting out of a big relationship, and for the first time in my life, I thought I should probably be single,” she shared, but then laughed, “Two days later that all went out the window.”

Avril is currently dating rocker MOD SUN, whose birth name is Derek Smith. She said she “immediately” wanted to date him after their first meeting, saying sparks were flying — so she took the plunge. “We just clicked. I was like, ‘Should you be doing this?’ It was fun and exciting, and I decided, ‘F*** it. Life’s short.’ I’m a Libra. I love love,” Avril remarked. “I just followed my heart.”

The two were first romantically linked in February 2021 and have included one another in their music. For example, Mod invited Avril to collaborate on his single, “Flames,” and, in return, he’s co-written and produced several tracks on her new LOVE SUX album, which arrives Friday.

“We bonded over music,” Avril declared.

In other news, Avril celebrates the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go in June and is astounded by how many young singers today say they were inspired by her work, including Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

“They’re really talented songwriters, and it’s been cool for me to meet these girls,” Avril said. “The 17-year-old me could never have imagined I’d be in this position where people tell me that my music’s had an influence on them.”

