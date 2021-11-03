Avril Lavigne signs to Travis Barker’s label, may drop new single next week

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne‘s been spending a lot of time lately hanging out with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, WILLOW, Mod Sun and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, all of whom are leading a revival of the pop-punk sound with which she first found fame. So it’s no wonder that she’s now teamed up with Barker in a more permanent way.

On Instagram, Avril posted a series of photos of herself and Barker having a cake fight and spraying champagne at each other. She’s also seen sitting down at a table signing something.

“Let’s f*** s*** up!” Avril wrote, flipping the double bird alongside a shirtless Barker. “Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week?”

Barker launched DTA in 2019 as a joint venture with Elektra Records. It’s home to rising acts including jxdn, as well as Barker’s own seemingly endless collaborations.

Avril also recently appeared on Barker’s Halloween streaming event House of Horrors, alongside MGK, jxdn, blackbear, iann dior and others. Her last album, Head Above Water, came out in 2019 on BMG.

In September, she told ABC News, “Everyone’s having a lot of fun, sort of, like, with alternative music right now. My new album is kind of like that. It’s got, like, a pop-rock, pop-punk vibe. So I’m ready to have some fun…[and] rock out!”

