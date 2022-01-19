Avril Lavigne talks new album and plans for ‘Sk8er Boi’ movie: “That’s a lot of work”

DTA Records

Avril Lavigne said not long ago that she was planning to turn the plot of her signature song “Sk8er Boi” into a movie, and now she says it’s turning out to be an all-consuming project.

Appearing on After School Radio on Apple Music Hits, Avril told Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus — who also appears on her new album — “I’m in the process of putting together a film right now for it. That’s a lot of work, I’ll tell you. Meeting with production companies…I have my story line and my idea and then assembling a team, talking and meeting with different writers. And then I get different pitches and then I talk to them.”

“So I found someone right now that I’m digging. And so I think we’re moving forward,” Avril adds. “And then once the script’s written, I’m just producing and overseeing the whole project.”

Then she asks Mark, “But will you make a cameo?”

As for why the time is right for a “Sk8er Boi” movie, Avril notes that this year marks the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go. As she explains, “I don’t know if it’s just because of how long it’s been or with a resurgence, or whatever you want to call it, in the pop punk scene right now, but people are really bringing up ‘Sk8er Boi’ a lot…it’s taken on a whole new life of its own,” she adds.

Avril’s new album Love Sux is due out next month, and she tells Hoppus, “My last album was very introspective and deep and this one is just rocking all the way through…I feel this is my most alternative record sonically…I just wanted to not hold back at all and just…guitars, drums, just go for it.”

