Avril Lavigne teams up with BeatBox cocktails for new special-edition flavor

Courtesy BeatBox

Avril Lavigne apparently enjoys downing a BeatBox brand ready-to-drink cocktail before she goes into the studio, and now she’s teamed up with the company to create her own signature flavor.

Avril’s special-edition version of the brand’s Pink Lemonade flavor will be available at retail locations like 7-Eleven, Kroger, Circle K and more. As part of the partnership, fans can win exclusive signed Avril merch and a chance to meet her in person.

“The partnership with BeatBox felt right from the start – I have never come across a brand that was as committed to providing their fans with a truly memorable experience, specifically pegged to music, than the BeatBox Team,” Avril said in a statement.

She added, “Every facet of the collaboration, down to my involvement with the design of the package itself, felt authentic and true to me.”

This is Avril’s first alcohol brand partnership. The BeatBox brand, which was launched off a successful Shark Tank appearance and boasts Mark Cuban and Rob Drydek as investors, is 11.1% alcohol by volume.

