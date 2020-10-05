Avril Lavigne to welcome Rob Thomas as a guest at her livestream benefit concert

David Needleman

Avril Lavigne has announced one of the special guests who’ll be joining her for her livestream benefit concert on October 24: Rob Thomas.

As previously reported, the #FightLyme concert is presented by Global Lyme Alliance and will raise awareness of and fund treatment for Lyme disease, which Avril herself has struggled with. The show is hosted by Wilmer Valderrama, and Rob is joining in because Lyme disease is also something that’s struck close to home for him.

Rob’s wife Marisol has been fighting Lyme disease for 17 years; it took a decade for her to be properly diagnosed and she constantly suffers from a range of debilitating symptoms.

Other friends and musicians will join Avril for the event, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on the 24th. Tickets are now on sail at AvrilLavigne.com, as are VIP packages and merch bundles. This is fans’ only chance to see Avril perform in 2020.

100% of the profits from the show will help The Avril Lavigne Foundation directly impact individuals affected by Lyme disease.

