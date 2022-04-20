Avril Lavigne’s engagement party featured countless roses, fancy meals and mini Eiffel Tower replicas

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Avril Lavigne threw one heck of an engagement party. The “Love It When You Hate Me” singer is set to wed boyfriend Mod Sun, who proposed earlier this month in Paris.

Paris was the theme of the lovebirds’ engagement party, according to Avril’s Instagram Story. The two wore matching hot pink outfits — complete with berets — to their fancy outing, which boasted a table-running centerpiece of hot pink roses, green skull replicas and multicolored mini Eiffel Towers.

It appears berets were mandatory: a video of the impressive spread showed everyone at the table wearing the Parisian accessory.

As for food, the duo opted for a non-alcoholic drink to symbolize their love, offering guests lattes with their proposal picture etched in the foam. Machine Gun Kelly was among the guests and shared a snap of the fancy latte to his story, captioning it “Congrats f***ers.”

Guests dined on classic steak frites, sweet corn agnolotti, butter lettuce and endive salad, and roasted Dover sole meunière for the main course.

Those attending were also able to snack on “an array of Parisian delights,” according to Mod’s photo of the menu. He shared a snap of the offerings to his story, showing off a mountain of macarons, fruit tarts, eclairs and other mouth-watering delicacies spread across a table covered in rose petals.

He also grabbed a shot of their multi-layered engagement cake, which was decorated in white icing and drizzled with lime green piping. It also proclaimed, “He asked. She said … YES!”

Mod dubbed it, “The most beautiful engagement party ever” and showed off a line of candles lighting the walkways.

He and Avril announced their engagement on April 7. It’s unknown when they plan to tie the knot.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.