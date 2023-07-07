Avril Lavigne’s ex-fiancé Mod Sun releases song about their breakup

New Hippys

Mod Sun has released a new song called “Strangers,” a not-so-subtle reaction to his breakup with ex-fiancée Avril Lavigne.

On the track, Mod, born Derek Smith, sings to an unnamed person, “I remember loving you before we ever met” and “Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again.” The giveaway, though, is the line “Guess it really did go up in flames in the end,” which is presumably a reference to Mod and Avril’s 2021 collaborative single “Flames.”

And if there was any doubt, the accompanying “Strangers” video, streaming now on YouTube, shows Mod hanging out in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower, which is where he popped the question to Avril back in 2022.

The former couple’s engagement ended in February 2023, shortly after the release of Mod’s latest album, God Save the Teen. It includes a track called “Avril’s Song,” as well as another collaboration with her called “Shelter.”

Avril, who was previously married to Sum-41‘s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback‘s Chad Kroeger, started dating rapper Tyga following the split with Mod. They then reportedly broke up in June, but were later seen together attending a July 4 party.

