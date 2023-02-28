Avril Lavigne’s former fiancé Mod Sun: “My entire life completely changed”

Cindy Ord/WireImage

It appears as though Avril Lavigne‘s breakup with her fiancé, artist Mod Sun, wasn’t his idea. On Tuesday, he revealed in an Instagram post that his heart is broken.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote, alongside a series of photos of himself onstage. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

He adds, “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Mod, born Derek Ryan Smith, released his latest album, God Save the Teen, on February 3. It features a track called “Avril’s Song,” as well as a duet with Avril called “Shelter.”

Mod launched a tour on February 19; on February 21, Avril’s rep confirmed to E! News that the two had ended their engagement. But a rep for Mod told E! that same day that the couple was “together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.” D’oh.

Avril and Mod first met in 2021 and put out a collaboration called “Flames.” He appeared on her 2022 album, Love Sux, and they got engaged in Paris in April 2022. Earlier this year, he told E! Online that Avril made him “a better person” and talked about having children with her.

As for Avril, she just announced European tour dates for April and May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.