Avril Lavigne’s new song “Bite Me” due out November 10

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Avril Lavigne wasn’t kidding earlier this week when she asked if she should drop her new single “next week” — that’s exactly what she’s doing.

The new track, “Bite Me,” arrives November 10. Avril announced it with a photo of herself wearing massive black boots, a blue plaid skirt and a studded bustier, sitting next to a heart-shaped cake inscribed with the song’s title.

“Are you ready to ‘BITE ME?’ My new song, November 10th,” she wrote in the caption.

Lately, the Canadian singer has been working with the artists connected to the recent pop/punk revival, such as Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun and WILLOW, and announced earlier this week that she’d signed to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker‘s DTA record label.

Avril’s most recent single, “In Flames,” was a collaboration with her boyfriend, Mod Sun. Her most recent solo single was 2020’s “We Are Warriors,” a re-recording of a song from her 2019 album that she released as a charity single.

