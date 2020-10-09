"Baby, I'm Jealous": Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat have a message for men ogling other women

Warner Records

If you ever found yourself wondering how Bebe Rexha feels about catching her man with a wandering eye, listen to her hot new track “Baby, I’m Jealous” featuring Doja Cat.

The smooth collaboration dropped Friday at midnight, along with a video. It explores how a woman’s confidence is shaken when whenever she notices that her man is ogling photos of other girls.

“Baby, I’m jealous/ Of the pictures that you like/ Baby, I’m jealous/ Of the girls with lighter eyes,” Bebe sing-talks in the chorus that’s rife with synth and snare beats.

The song, which borrows elements from 90s R&B hits, ultimately coveys its meaning as both ladies explain that even though your man “got freedom to chase what he likes,” if he’ looks to see if the grass is greener on the other side, it means “he ain’t even worth none of your time” because “he’s trash.”

“‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ is a song I wrote about embracing my insecurities,” Bebe says in a statement. “It’s about the way social media has heightened my jealousy which can affect how I feel about myself.”

“We are constantly flooded with the highlights of other people’s lives, and at times I find myself comparing my worth and beauty to others,” she continues. “It’s part of the human process to experience jealousy—ultimately, this is an anthem to embrace those feelings as a form of empowerment.”

“Baby, I’m Jealous” is Bebe’s first release of 2020, but we’re promised that she has “thrilling new music on the horizon.” Meanwhile, Bebe’s smash “Meant to Be” was recently certified Diamond for more than 10 million sales.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Megan Stone and Andrea Dresdale

