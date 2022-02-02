Back to black: Billie Eilish debuts darker hair style

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Interscope Records

Billie Eilish secretly headed to the salon again: On Tuesday, she debuted a new hair color that has fans predicting that the singer’s next era may be upon us.

In an Instagram photo, the “bad guy” singer revealed that she traded in her brunette locks for a jet-black dye job, which is reminiscent of her early 2019 style. The photo was seemingly taken inside of a plane and depicts Billie sitting in her seat while wearing an equally dark face mask. She captioned it with a simple black square.

This is only the latest transformation for the chameleon-like pop star, who seems to casually update her look every couple of months. In December, Billie showed off a brand new caramel-colored shag cut, revealing that shade was the closest she’d been to her natural hair color for quite a while.

Before that, she revealed she was secretly a redhead for a week after transitioning from the platinum blonde bob she rocked starting in March 2021.

While she’s best-known for her black and green ‘do, which she sported from July 2019 to March 2021, she’s also dabbled in various shades of blues, greens, grays, and even white hair.

So, what does it mean now that Billie is back to black? Fans think it’s a clue that the “Happier Than Ever” singer is back in the studio preparing for her next era of music. Stay tuned.

