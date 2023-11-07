Rosalind OâConnor/NBC

Bad Bunny doesn’t want you to stream the popular AI song that mimics his voice.

An online creator named FlowGPT has made a song using artificial intelligence that sounds as though it is sung by Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee. The song, called “nostalgIA,” was created using a pretrained song generator, and Bad Bunny does not approve of it.

In fact, he told the 19 million followers of his WhatsApp channel as much.

“If you like that s***** song that is viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now,” Bad Bunny wrote. “You don’t deserve to be my friends and that’s why I made the new album, to get rid of people like that. So choo choo out.”

He also said he doesn’t want people who enjoy the song to come see him at any of the 47 shows during his 2024 North American stadium tour, the Most Wanted Tour.

“My god,” Bad Bunny wrote. “I don’t want them on the tour either.”

