Bazzi takes us on a mind trip in "Crazy" video

iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Bazzi takes us on a trippy ride in the music video for his song, “Crazy.”

In the clip, we see the singer struggling to escape the headlines on social media and feeling like he’s being watched on every corner. At one point, he ducks into a building where he encounters a tarot card reader and has a vision of himself performing on stage to a venue full of mannequins.

The song, written and co-produced by Bazzi, is the fifth track to be released from his upcoming new project, following “I Got You”, “Renee’s Song”, “Young & Alive” and “I Don’t Think I’m Okay.” No word on when we can expect the full release.

Last month, Bazzi opened up on social media about his struggles with drug use and drinking while in quarantine.

“I’m tired of letting the weight of the world hold me down,” he told fans. “I don’t have anything else really to say or some sort of silver lining to encourage but i figured saying something is a good start.”

And last week, he revealed he’s recovered from COVID-19. “I had corona virus like two months ago if anyone was curious,” he tweeted.

