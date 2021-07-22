Bazzi’s back with first single of new era, “I Like That”

Atlantic Records

Just like for most of us, 2020 wasn’t that great for Bazzi: He contracted COVID-19 and shared with fans that he’d struggled with both his physical and mental health. But the “Mine” singer is now back with a new, positive attitude and an upbeat new song, called “I Like That.”

“’I Like That’ is the start of a new era for me,” he says in a statement. “I’m exploring new things sonically & just having more fun making music. This song signifies a feeling of gratitude coming back into a new world and atmosphere.”

In the song, Bazzi sings to the object of his affection: “Let’s travel the world and make a thousand firsts/The way you moving got me at a loss for words/Take you out in public, you a masterpiece/The way you’re looking, all my exes mad at me/Let’s open our eyes ’cause there’s a lot to see.”

“I Like That” is the first new music of 2021 from the multi-platinum singer, who put out five singles in 2020, including “Young & Alive” — the remix of which was nominated for a Grammy — and “I Don’t Think I’m Okay.” We can expect more new music from him soon, and the video for “I Like That” is due in the coming days.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

