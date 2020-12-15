Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Jason Derulo, AJR to perform on 'New Year's Eve 2021'

With no parties to go to, more stars will be spending their New Year’s Eve singing for you in your living room this year.
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 will feature performances originating from around the country by AJR, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Chloe X Halle, Kylie Minogue and Sting, among others.
Carson Daly hosts the proceedings live from Times Square, along with Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Amber Ruffin. The show starts at 10 p.m. ET/PT, breaks for local news and then returns at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.
Prior to that show, NBC will air New Year’s Eve: Escape from 2020, featuring interviews with Kelly Clarkson, Gwen and Blake, John Legend, Carson Kressley, Johnny Weir and other celebs. That starts at 8 p.m. ET.