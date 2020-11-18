Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, The Weeknd join American Music Awards lineup

dick clark productions

The talent lineup for the American Music Awards just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Joining the already stacked list of performers are Bebe Rexha with Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Dan + Shay, Machine Gun Kelly, and The Weeknd, the latter of whom will be joined by ’80s superstar saxophonist Kenny G to perform “In Your Eyes,” and who’ll also deliver the world premiere performance of “Save Your Tears.”

The artists join a roster that already includes Justin Bieber, BTS, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly and many more.

Taraji P. Henson hosts the 2020 American Music Awards, airing this Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.